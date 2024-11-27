The Los Angeles Dodgers made the first big free agency move on Tuesday by signing Blake Snell. With one ace off the board, other teams will engage with the rest of the pitching class. The Baltimore Orioles have thrown their hat in the Max Fried free agency ring, joining the Yankees and Red Sox. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has the latest on the pitching marketplace.

“According to sources, the Yankees, Red Sox and Orioles were all in on Snell prior to his decision to sign with the Dodgers, leaving the three American League East clubs to continue their search for pitching.” Feinsand continues, “The Red Sox and Yankees are believed to be seeking a left-handed starter, which could ultimately mean a bidding war between the rivals for Max Fried.”

The Orioles traded for Corbin Burnes before the 2024 season and he was spectacular. He was a Cy Young finalist and started the All-Star Game in what could be his only season in Baltimore. Feinsand reports that Burnes' contract is expected to come in over Snell's, so it could be too expensive for Baltimore.

The Yankees and Red Sox are both looking to add aces to their rotation. After Carlos Rodón struggled in the postseason, the Bombers need a second starter. And Boston is looking to add an opening day starter. Could the Orioles outbid their rivals?

Orioles looking to add in free agency

The Orioles started last season with high expectations, new ownership, and a young core. While they still made the postseason, they were held winless in October again. They need to add around their core while keeping the great players rolling for the 2025 season. Pitching is their biggest need considering what Burnes brought to the table last year.

They have another key free agent in Anthony Santander. The switch-hitting outfielder hit 40 home runs last season but does not play great defense. While they need improvements around the diamond, they would be better off keeping Santander for the foreseeable future.

Fried would be a great fit for the Orioles because they are not worried about lefties or righties at the top of the rotation. The Braves lefty would be a great addition to their rotation and bring the same energy Burnes did from the other side. While they could keep their core together by bringing back Burnes, he may be out of their price range.

Whoever does not land Burnes and Fried of these three teams could trade for Garrett Crochet. The White Sox are looking to trade their ace after a 121-loss season. Despite his trade deadline swing and miss, it does look like Crochet will be traded this offseason.