The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly considering taking a rather unique route for Bryce Harper’s return from surgery later this season. Phillies manager Rob Thompson said Bryce Harper may not participate in a minor league rehab assignment when returning from Tommy John surgery, per FOX Sports: MLB on Twitter.

It was already revealed that Harper may move to first base when he returns to the Phillies. Philadelphia wants to get him back as soon as possible. They have World Series aspirations after falling short in the Fall Classic a season ago. Although their lineup features no shortage of power throughout, Bryce Harper is the driving force behind their success.

The first base conversation wouldn’t even be happening if Rhys Hoskins hadn’t previously gone down with a season-ending injury. His absence leaves an opening at first base, which Harper could fill.

In regards to possibly skipping his rehab assignment, Harper believes the “more big league talent” he gets to see, the better, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“At that point, I just need to get back,” Harper said. “It’s good talent down there. It’s nothing against that at all. But big-league talent’s a little bit different. A big-league game is a little bit different. The more big-league talent I get to see, the better it’s going to be for me.”

Typically, players spend a portion of time in the minor leagues before officially returning to their MLB club after previously dealing with an injury. Harper, however, thinks he will benefit from immediately jumping back into MLB action with the Phillies.