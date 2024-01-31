Will the Rangers re-sign Jordan Montgomery?

The Texas Rangers may still have another big MLB free agency move up their sleeve. MLB insider Kiley McDaniel believes that Texas will re-sign star pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

“He seems like a lock to be good for the next couple years,” McDaniel said on Foul Territory. “Where he can start playoff games for you as a top three starter… I know there were some rumors that Philly was on him early then they ended up signing (Aaron) Nola.

“I think Texas is where he lands… The Yankees were kind of looking at him, and they ended up adding (Marcus) Stroman and San Francisco was kind of looking at him, they brought in some pitching. So I kind of assume Texas is the spot he's going to land.”

Jordan Montgomery-Rangers reunion?

A Montgomery reunion with the Rangers would enhance Texas' starting rotation to say the least. He's been linked to Texas throughout the offseason, and the Rangers are in the market for more pitching.

Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Tyler Mahle are all expected to miss the first part of the 2024 season. It appears likely that they will all return at some point during the middle of the 2024 campaign, but adding depth would help the Rangers. However, signing a star like Jordan Montgomery remains a realistic option as well.

Montgomery was fantastic after getting traded from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Rangers during the 2023 season. In 11 games pitched for Texas, the left-hander recorded a superb 2.79 ERA, 1.094 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts.

Montgomery features the ability to pitch at an ace-like level. He isn't in the same conversation as stars such as Gerrit Cole or Blake Snell, but Montgomery is a steady hurler who can work deep into games and consistently give his ball club a chance to win. And that's music to general managers' ears.