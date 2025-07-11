As Texas Rangers star Jacob deGrom continues to have strong outings, it has led to a fifth All-Star nod, but the question about his status playing in the actual game has been revealed. While fans were hoping to see the Rangers star in deGrom pitch another gem, it won't happen at the All-Star game as he won't be active, according to Evan Grant, but there's a catch.

The reporter for the Dallas Morning News would say that deGrom won't pitch, but that he will be in attendance and still start in his outing against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

“Jacob deGrom will not pitch in the All-Star game. KC’s Carlos Estevez will replace him,” Grant wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “DeGrom will still attend, will pitch Saturday in Houston. Makes sense for him to sit it out.”

It has been a long road for deGrom as he has been continually recovering from a second Tommy John surgery, missing a lot of time in recent memory. So far this season, deGrom has pitched a 2.29 ERA to go along with 105 strikeouts and a 9-2 record in 18 starts, as the 37-year-old spoke about the honors when it was first announced, according to MLB.com.

“It means a lot,” deGrom said last Sunday. “Anytime you're able to go to the All-Star Game and represent your team, especially coming off my second Tommy John surgery and being in the first [full] year back, it’s a huge accomplishment for me.”

Jacob deGrom's “tough road” has led to All-Star nod with Rangers

Looking at deGrom's dominant streak with the Rangers, there could be disappointment that he won't pitch for the festivities, but with his injury history and his age, the team won't take a chance. Still, getting honored for his season thus far feels like “validation” for the former New York Mets star.

“It's a little bit of validation, but you still got to be out there and pitch well in the second half,” deGrom said. “Like I said, it's a huge honor. Coming back from a major surgery, there is some unknown. I'm fortunate enough to be able to throw the ball pretty well. I'm just thankful to be able to be back out there on a Major League mound.”

One person besides deGrom who's excited about the nod is Texas manager Bruce Bochy, citing the “tough road” he was on.

“I think as much as anything with Jacob, he's just so happy that he feels good,” Bochy said. “That's what I think excites him. The talent is there. It’s a tough road. He was trying to pitch through some pain and some issues and got it fixed. Now he's back, having fun playing the game. I think it's exciting for him and us to see him after having to deal with those little issues.”

The Rangers have a three-game series before the All-Star break against the Astros that starts on Friday, as the team is currently 46-46, which puts them third in the AL West.