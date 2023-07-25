The Chicago White Sox are going to be sellers at this seasons' MLB Trade Deadline, and although starting pitcher Lance Lynn has a no-trade list, he would likely be willing to waive his protection for certain contenders, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Lance Lynn can block a trade to the Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, according to Rosenthal.

Lynn has an $18.5 million club option for next season, and he could in theory leverage that to require a team acquiring him to exercise that option, but few, if any teams would do that, according to Rosenthal.

White Sox veterans are looking to get off of the team and join a contender, according to Rosenthal. That includes Lynn, who has pitched in the playoffs one time since 2015 when he was with the Cardinals.

Often times when you see a player who has a bunch of contending teams on a no-trade list, it is so the player can pick the team he wants to go to, and not necessarily that he would never want to play for one of the teams.

Lynn has not had a strong season at all, so it remains to be seen how desirable he is on the trade market. The upside is that it will not take much to acquire him from the White Sox. He could play a long-relief role, and take innings that a contending team needs filled down the stretch of this season.