The Boston Red Sox found their ace when they landed Garrett Crochet in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. However, that doesn't mean Boston is done adding to their pitching rotation.

Instead, the Red Sox have shown interest in long-time Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means, via Chris Cotillo of MassLive. While not as groundbreaking as their Crochet trade, adding Means would give the Sox a serviceable veteran at the backend of their rotation.

The left-hander has spent his entire seven year career with the Orioles, appearing in 78 games. Means has pitched to a 23-26 record with a 3.68 ERA and a 334/79 K/BB ratio. His best season came back in 2019, when Means was named an All-Star for the first and only time in his career so far. The lefty held a 12-11 record, 3.60 ERA and 121/38 K/BB ratio.

However, the biggest problems Means has faced is injury. He has pitched in just 10 games since 2022, including a measly four during the 2024 campaign. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022, he was forced to have the same procedure once again in May of 2024.

If the Red Sox are showing serious interest, then they must feel comfortable with Means' current medical records. Still, there will be some concerns for any team that signs him.

But it's not like John Means is going to cost a fortune. The Red Sox are likely to lose Nick Pivetta in free agency, and even with Crochet they still have holes. In the four games Means did play in 2024, he impressed, holding a 2.61 ERA and a 16/2 K/BB ratio.

That is the pitcher Boston would be hoping for should they secure his signature. Means won't make much noise and if signed soon enough would continued to be drowned out by Crochet's shadow. However, if fully healthy, the lefty is a low-risk, high-reward type player for the Red Sox. In a competitive AL East, he could be the secret weapon they need.