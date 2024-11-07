After winning a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers, slugger Teoscar Hernandez will be one of the most sought after free agents. Amidst a sea of expected suitors, two NL East hopefuls have emerged as serious landing spots.

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles have both shown interest in Hernandez, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network. There's no word if the interest is mutual or any projected contracts from either side.

Still, adding Hernandez would be a major addition to both lineups. Over 154 games in 2024, the outfielder hit .272 with 33 home runs, 99 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Hernandez earned the second All-Star nomination of his career. He also set a new career-high in home runs, driving in 90+ runs for the third time in the past four seasons.

If Hernandez played for the Orioles in 2024, he'd rank third on the team in home runs and second in RBI. However, Baltimore's best home run hitter in Anthony Santander is set to hit the open market. Hernandez could fill his shoes and help the O's not lose much spark in their bat. Furthermore, Baltimore is a young team filled with top prospects. Having a veteran coming off of a World Series title would only help those young players develop.

On the Red Sox, Hernandez would've ranked first in both home runs and RBI. Boston finished the year ranked ninth in both runs scored (751) and home runs (194). But Tyler O'Neill – who had a team-leading 31 – is set to be a free agent. Boston has been trying to get over their playoff hump, missing the postseason every year since 2021. Maybe Hernandez and his powerful bat is exactly what the team needs.

Teoscar Hernandez has been adamant in his devotion to the Dodgers. But it's no secret he's about to cash-in in free agency. If the Red Sox or Orioles off a deal Hernandez likes, he could take his World Series ring to the AL East.