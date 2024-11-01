The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions after beating the New York Yankees in 5 games. While the team has not had its victory parade yet, there are already questions about the team's make-up for the 2025 season. One of those questions revolves around outfielder Teoscar Hernandez.

https://twitter.com/Sportsnet/status/1851845393887219720

The slugging outfielder signed a one-year, $23.5 million contract with the Dodgers before the start of the year, and he will be a free agent again in the offseason. Hernandez appeared overjoyed — along with the rest of his teammates — after the Dodgers roared back from a 5-run deficit to win Game 5 of the series at Yankee Stadium.

He said he would like to return to the Dodgers next year, but he acknowledged that it's a situation that is not in his control. “The Dodgers will be my priority in free agency,” the slugging outfielder said. “I will do whatever is possible to return. It's not in my hands, but if it were I'd pick them.”

The Dodgers have shown they have the money to both entice and keep free agents, but it seems quite clear that adding starting pitching might take precedence for Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman. The Dodgers had multiple injuries among their starting pitching, and they had several bullpen games throughout the postseason because they did not have enough starting pitchers to complete their rotation.

Ironically, starting pitcher Walker Buehler closed out the World Series with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out Alex Verdugo with the final pitch of the game to set off the team's championship celebration.

Hernandez provided consistent power throughout the season

Prior to signing with the Dodgers, Hernandez had played the majority of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays. He played six seasons north of the border before he moved on to the Seattle Mariners for the 2023 season.

Hernandez had a memorable year with the Dodgers, slashing .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs and 99 runs batted in. He earned a spot on the National League All-Star team this season.

His best season came in 2021 with the Blue Jays when he slashed .296/.346/.524 with 32 home runs and a career best 116 RBI. He made the American League All-Star team that season.

Hernandez had gotten off to a great start in the 2024 postseason has he batted .333 during the Dodgers' 5-game series with the San Diego Padres. He hit 2 home runs and drove in 7 runs against San Diego.

He struggled against the Mets in the National League Championship Series, batting .091 with just 1 RBI. However, he returned to solid form in the World Series, batting .350 with 1 home run and 4 RBI in the triumph over the Yankees.