The Cincinnati Reds had a disappointing 2024 season, missing the playoffs for a fourth straight season. Over in the American League, the Chicago White Sox had the most losses in AL/NL history. With the rebuild kicking off on the Southside, Garrett Crochet is a big trade target this offseason. Cincinnati needs a pitcher and has a great farm system. Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that the Reds are in the running for Crochet.

“Continue hearing Red Sox are just on the periphery of Garrett Crochet talks and are not aggressors at all, at least to this point. Cincinnati seen as a real threat to land Crochet. Yankees believed to be in, too,” Cotillo reported.

The Yankees have made it known they are interested in starting pitching this offseason. They had a long meeting with Max Fried and are heavily involved in Crochet discussions. But this trade does not have to end with Crochet in a big market. The 26-year-old has two years of team control left and could hit free agency in 2026.

The Reds should be involved in trades of this magnitude to reward their young core. With ownership known for not spending in free agency, improvements must come from somewhere. Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene highlight a great core that would get better with Crochet.

The Reds have the prospect capital to trade for Garrett Crochet

While they have a disappointing 2024, the Reds are set up for a solid future. The issue with their strong core is that it is very infield-heavy. Prospects Edwin Arroyo and Sal Stewart are blocked by stars Elly De La Cruz and Noelvi Marté. Those top-five prospects would be a great start to this package.

With so many infield stars, the Reds could trade for another White Sox player. Luis Robert Jr could also be traded this offseason and is a premier center fielder when healthy. Considering the issues this Cincinnati core has with staying healthy, they may stray away from Robert, who has struggled to stay on the field.

The Reds have already made a trade to improve their starting rotation this year. They flipped infielder Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals for Brady Singer. If they sent these prospects to the White Sox for Crochet, it would be another serious investment in the rotation.

While it was not a great 2024 for the Reds, Hunter Greene was spectacular. Surrounding the young pitcher with veterans like Crochet and Singer could help him develop even more. This is a trade that makes sense for the Reds while keeping their core intact.