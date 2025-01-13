The San Francisco Giants reportedly have been told that Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki will not be signing with them during his signing window that opens on Jan. 15, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Giants general manager Zack Minasian gave the update during a call regarding the signing of veteran starter Justin Verlander, according to Slusser. The Giants did meet in person with Roki Sasaki this offseason. Ultimately, their pursuit came up short, and they were the first out of the eight known teams in the running to be eliminated.

The New York Yankees were eliminated shortly after, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

The Giants were on a list with the Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays. Now, we know it will be one of the six other teams. Many believe that the Dodgers and Padres are the top contenders to land the young Japanese pitcher, but it remains to be seen what he truly wants in the team he ends up playing for in MLB.

The Mets are another team not expected to sign Sasaki, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

With Jan. 15 approaching quickly, Sasaki has already eliminated some teams in the running. This is beneficial for the teams who have been eliminated before that date, as they can remain committed to the international free agents they were planning on signing before Sasaki's decision. The Giants, Yankees and likely Mets, can now turn attention elsewhere.

It will be interesting to see where Sasaki ends up signing, and when during the window from Jan. 15 to Jan. 23 he will sign with a team. With teams like the Dodgers, Cubs, Rangers, Padres and Blue Jays remaining in the picture, the landscape of the league could change very quickly depending the outcome. Wherever Sasaki ends up playing, he is a potential ace-level pitcher who would be cheap for six seasons before hitting free agency.