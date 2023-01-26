The New York Mets losing out on Carlos Correa means there is still some work to be done. The star shortstop was supposed to be a player to help put them over the top but they now have to look elsewhere. Perhaps it will be at the biggest superstar in the sport, Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani will be a free agent after the 2023 season, leaving open the possibility of a trade if he and the Los Angeles Angels don’t agree to a long-term contract extension. The Mets have their sights set on Ohtani and owner Steve Cohen is already talking to team executives about pursuing him, according to SNY’s Andy Martino.

“According to sources, Cohen has already been talking openly to upper level Mets people about going after Ohtani this winter,” writes Martino. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are also likely to make big runs at acquiring the two-way phenom.

Ohtani has familiarity with Mets general manager Billy Eppler, who worked with the Angels in the same role when Ohtani joined the team. Every team in baseball will be looking to get Ohtani, so New York will have to pull out all the stops if they are truly interested in him.

The Mets being eager to spend on free agents is a good sign but it may take Eppler’s willingness to trade for him. Eppler hasn’t shown an interest in trading any of the Mets’ best prospects but would perhaps do so to get one of the best players in recent memory while he is still in his prime.