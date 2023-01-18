Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox is reportedly drawing “significant” trade interest, per Massive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Although Boston isn’t aggressively trying to deal him away, Cotillo reports that they would be more willing to trade Houck than Brayan Bello or Garrett Whitlock.

The Red Sox could use infield help amid Trevor Story’s injury. A Tanner Houck deal could lead to a return of steady infield alternatives.

Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox President of Baseball Operations, recently revealed Boston’s post-Trevor Story injury plan.

“It means there’s more to do,” Bloom said.

Kike Hernandez is expected to assume shortstop duties for now. Although he can play the position, Hernandez isn’t the Red Sox top shortstop choice by any means.

Meanwhile, Tanner Houck is 26-years old and and doesn’t have a clear role for the Red Sox. Boston isn’t even sure if he will be a starter or reliever heading into 2023. His stuff is good enough to lead to success in either role. But he seems like the odd man out which could lead to a trade as the Sox aim to add middle infield depth.

In 2022, Tanner Houck was primarily used out of the bullpen. He pitched in 32 games and ultimately posted a quality 3.15 ERA while striking out 56 hitters in 60 innings pitched. Houck’s upside is immense and he could emerge as a star in the right role.

It will be interesting to see what his future holds. We will provide updates on the Red Sox-Tanner Houck situation as they are made available.