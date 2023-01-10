By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Boston Red Sox were hit with some brutal news as All-Star infielder Trevor Story had surgery Tuesday to repair his injured right elbow. Story was brought to the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season with hopes of leading Boston to a division title. Instead, he was one of the many Red Sox players hurt throughout the season.

Tuesday afternoon, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom addressed the team’s plans, as well as providing an update on Story, as noted by MassLive.com beat writer Chris Cotillo.

Bloom pointed out that Boston is likely to be more aggressive filling the hole left Story in the infield. “It means there’s more to do,” Bloom said. He talked about the possibility of bringing Kike Hernandez into the infield. Hernandez has shown to be one of the best utility players in all of baseball over the last handful of years. He had plenty of experience in the infield with the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are likely going to look very different next season. Veterans Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez left in free agency. They brought in Corey Kluber, Kenley Jansen and Justin Turner. But the infield is a big mystery at this point. Assuming Story misses significant time after undergoing UCL surgery, Boston’s infield consists of Tristan Casas, Christian Arroyo and possibly Hernandez. The only superstar left on the team is Rafael Devers, who re-signed with Boston on a massive contract.

As many possible holes in the infield might exist, Boston’s pitching is likely going to be the biggest problem yet again this season.