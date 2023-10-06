The Los Angeles Angels have been set up for success throughout the past fews year as they have had arguably the best two players in Major League Baseball in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. However, despite having those two incredible talents, the Angels have not been able to get into the postseason since having both of them on the roster. It has been bizarre to see, and Angels fans have not been happy about it. It looks like the Angels' chances of getting to the postseason with Trout and Ohtani are now over, too, as Ohtani is a free agent and likely won't return to Los Angeles. Expect a lot of big offseason moves with this team this year, and another one came on Friday.

Assistant GM Alex Tamin and the Angels have parted ways, according to a tweet from Alden Gonzalez. Tamin was GM Perry Minasian's go-to guy. This isn't that surprising as moves with the higher-ups in the organization are expected this offseason, and many fans want to see Minasian go next.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the offseason goes for the Angels. Not only will some of the management end up looking different next year, but a lot of the team will likely change as well. It's hard to know where to go after you had what many consider to be the best player in the history of the game and you failed to reach the postseason with him. It's going to be a busy offseason in Los Angeles.