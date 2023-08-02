Remember that controversial confrontation in 2022 between then-Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants star Joc Fielder? That has been brought to the light again Tuesday, as it apparently was a major reason why the Giants did not even entertain the idea of trading for Pham, according to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic.

In all seriousness, I inquired about whether Tommy Pham would be a complete non-starter for the Giants. Was told unequivocally that they will not consider anyone with a DV incident in their past, which includes Pham. They consider the Joc slap an assault.

Pham was still traded, as he was among the assets ejected by the New York Mets, who sent him to the Giants' National League West division rivals Arizona Diamondbacks for minor league infielder Jeremy Rodriguez. The 35-year-old Pham is playing on an expiring contract and is flashing great abilities at the plate this season, but none of those seemed to entice the Giants. On the season, Pham is hitting .268/.348/.472 with 10 home runs and 36 RBIs along with a 126 OPS+.

The Giants were relatively quiet at the trade deadline, believing that their roster is more or less capable enough to seriously contend for a spot in the MLB playoffs the rest of the way. At the time of this writing, the Giants are sporting a 58-49 record — just 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West and ahead by a game over everyone else in the NL Wild Card chase.