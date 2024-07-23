With the Texas Rangers five games back in the American League West and just over a week until the MLB trade deadline, general manager Chris Young has some decisions to make.

He shared a hint about the direction the team may take in a radio appearance on Monday.

“The reality is, it's my job to not only evaluate the present but to evaluate future, and make decisions based on what's best for the franchise this year and 2025 and beyond … that's part of the decision,” he told 105.3 The Fan, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. “We've spent a ton of time preparing for a bunch of different routes we can take here at the deadline. Really, I think this is a very important series for us in determining where we stand and what we can become as a team.”

There are a couple ways to read into that. One is that it's a whole lot of nothing. That's a lot of words for Young to basically say he wants the Rangers to be competitive this year and in the future. Like every GM wants for their team.

He's also discussing the future beyond the next three months. That's not something a GM confident in repeating as World Series champions would likely do.

At this point, with the expanded playoffs keeping more teams in contention, general managers could take a half-measure, trading players with expiring contracts to help cut payroll, find a prospect or two, and fill a hole on the roster. The Rangers might be in position to do exactly that.

Texas Rangers trade deadline chips

If the Rangers decide to go full-sell mode, Nathan Eovaldi will be probably their best, most realistic trade chip. Max Scherzer has said already that he doesn't plan to waive his no-trade clause, so Eovaldi is the next-best thing for a team looking to bolster their rotation.

Eovaldi has a 3.36 ERA and 1.071 WHIP in 99 innings this season. He also has a $20 million vesting option for 2025 that he needs 67 more innings to unlock, so assuming he doesn't get hurt, that could kick in.

After Eovaldi, the Rangers could deal a few relievers on expiring contracts, like Jose Leclerc, Kirby Yates and Jose Urena. David Robertson also has a mutual option for next year worth $7 million.

Kennedi Landry, who covers the Rangers for MLB.com, wrote on Saturday that the team still believes it can win the division, but that it would be “irresponsible” not to look at trading their rental players.

“That said, the clubhouse has never wavered in its belief that the team can start stringing some wins together,” she wrote. “The three-way race atop the AL West very well could last well into September.”

The Rangers kick off a four-game series against the lowly Chicago White Sox on Monday that could be make-or-break for the direction of the 2024 roster. With the Astros currently playing the Athletics and the Mariners facing the Angels — two other non-contending teams — the Rangers almost certainly need to win this series to avoid falling even farther out of contention and making Young's decision much easier.