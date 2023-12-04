Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease is a popular trade candidate, but the team may end up keeping Luis Robert

Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease is a popular trade candidate. The right-handed starting pitcher could be moved this offseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Baltimore Orioles all may try to acquire Cease, Bob Nightengale of USA Today said on Foul Territory.

The White Sox are in an interesting position. They are fresh off back-to-back underwhelming seasons. Chicago plays in a winnable American League Central division though.

Nightengale said he thinks the White Sox may move Cease since teams are desperate for starting pitching and Chicago isn't expected to compete in 2024. However, it is not all bad news for White Sox fans.

Nightengale added that the White Sox could become competitive once again by 2025. He also doesn't believe Luis Robert Jr. will be traded this offseason, despite previous rumors that suggested Robert could be on the move.

What should the White Sox do?

The Sox will receive an impressive haul for Dylan Cease if he is traded. The 27-year-old is under contract through 2025 as well, so the extra year of team control will only boost his trade value even more.

Robert, meanwhile, is under team control through 2027 (club options in 2026 and 2027). At just 26-years old, the White Sox may envision Robert leading them back to the playoffs down the road. Opting not to deal him away, despite the potential for a tremendous return, is understandable.

Health is a concern for Robert. He is one of baseball's best players when healthy. Finding a way to help Robert avoid injury moving forward will be important for the ball club.

Chicago probably won't compete in 2024 despite playing in a weak division. It would not be surprising to see them start playing a competitive brand of baseball within the next couple of seasons though. The White Sox's decisions this offseason will play a pivotal role in determining how their next few seasons go, however.