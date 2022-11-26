Published November 26, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Chicago White Sox were one of the biggest disappointments in the 2022 season, and as a result, they will likely be looking to put together some big moves this offseason in an effort to improve their results next season. One area that the White Sox are reportedly looking to address is their starting rotation.

While Dylan Cease emerged as a Cy Young candidate in 2022, supposed aces Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn struggled for much of the season. As a result, rumors have begun to float around that the White Sox are reportedly making a run at Mike Clevinger in free agency in an effort to add some stability to their pitching staff.

Via Ken Rosenthal:

“White Sox showing strong interest in free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger, sources tell The Athletic”

Clevinger was previously one of the Cleveland Guardians best pitchers earlier in his career, but he was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2020 and hasn’t really been the same since. Clevinger missed the entire 2021 season, and wasn’t totally effective in 2022 when he made his return to the hill (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 91 K, 1.20 WHIP).

It’s clear that Clevinger has a lot of upside, and could end up being a solid under-the-radar signing for Chicago, but there is definitely a bit of risk associated with making a push to sign him this offseason. Either way, Chicago’s starting rotation definitely could use some more help in the 2023 season, and with the White Sox currently targeting Clevinger, it will be interesting to see if they end up landing him and whether or not he can post a bounce back campaign next year.