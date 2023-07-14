The Chicago White Sox are once again one of the biggest disappointments in the entire MLB, as their 38-54 record sees them sitting in fourth place in the lowly American League Central. With another lost season appearing to be on their hands, the White Sox are going to have some big decisions to make as the 2023 MLB trade deadline draws near.

On one hand, the White Sox have a lot of MLB-caliber talent on their roster, but for whatever reason, it hasn't led to many wins for them this season. The front office will be faced with the question of whether or not they should blow things up, and rumors are floating around the league suggesting that Chicago could end up engaging in an all-out fire sale ahead of the deadline.

“The White Sox are said to have the most ‘good' players available early. Free agents Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Keynan Middleton should go, and others likely will, too.” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

The White Sox have a lot of talented players on their roster, which is why their losing ways may make them a team that contenders across the league end up reaching out to quite a bit ahead of the deadline. Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Kenyan Middleton are just three guys who could end up seeing themselves included in this massive firesale, but it almost certainly wouldn't stop there.

Chicago has to decide whether or not they actually want to sell with the trade deadline approaching, but with their playoff hopes already being miniscule, the decision has likely been made for them. The White Sox would be wise to sell whatever they can this season, and if they do opt to be sellers, it looks like a teamwide fire sale could be taking place.