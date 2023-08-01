Will the Chicago White Sox trade Dylan Cease ahead of the 2023 deadline? Although the odds of a Cease deal coming to fruition remain unlikely, Chicago is reportedly still taking calls on him, per Mark Feinsand. The White Sox's price in a possible deal, though, is extremely high. Feinsand reports that one executive even said Chicago is “looking for the moon.”

Dylan Cease isn't having a great season but he's fresh off a superb 2022 campaign that saw him finish as an AL Cy Young finalist. He's also still just 27-years old and is under team control through the 2025 campaign. There are a number of different teams that make sense as landing destinations for Cease. Still, the White Sox won't trade him unless they receive an offer they cannot refuse.

Should the White Sox trade Dylan Cease?

The White Sox are clearly sellers ahead of the trade deadline. They have struggled in 2023 and already traded pitchers such as Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn away. It is apparent they are entering a full rebuild. The question they need to answer is whether or not Cease fits into their long-term plans.

The White Sox may opt to hold onto Cease and try to extend him. Even if an extension doesn't come to fruition, he'd remain with Chicago for the next two seasons. Trading him, though, would lead to an eye-opening prospect return. Given the White Sox's current position, that is arguably their best option.

With the deadline right around the corner, it will be interesting to see what Chicago ultimately decides to do.