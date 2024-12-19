The Toronto Blue Jays lost out on Juan Soto this offseason. Just one year after falling short in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes, they threw their hat in the Soto ring. It did not work out, but there have not been any additions yet either. That leaves open the possibility that they will start a rebuild. ESPN's Jeff Passan says the Blue Jays are not looking to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just yet.

“The biggest name missing from this list: Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Blue Jays entered this winter intending to spend, and while they won't spread out the $700 million they were willing to give Soto on a group of lesser players, moving Guerrero is a last resort. If Toronto struggles and doesn't foresee re-signing Guerrero, he'll become the prize of the July deadline.”

Guerrero will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025 season. While they could get more for him now than at the deadline, they are going to try and re-sign him. The Blue Jays were well out of the playoff conversation despite a solid second half from Guerrero last year.

The Blue Jays need reinforcements to improve their team and convince Guerrero to stay there. Who can they pick up in free agency?

Blue Jays' best free agency targets

While they did not land Ohtani or Soto, the Blue Jays are willing to spend in free agency. That means they should target Corbin Burnes this winter to top their rotation. After a great season with the Baltimore Orioles, Burnes is available and will command a massive payday. With money to spend, solidifying their rotation is a great place to start.

Burnes had great success pitching in the American League East last season. He is well worth the investment, especially after the Blue Jays traded Yusei Kikuchi for a solid pack of prospects. The rotation could use a new ace and Burnes fits perfectly. If they are looking for a lower-cost option, Jack Flaherty and Sean Manaea are also available.

The Blue Jays need a stronger lineup to take some of the pressure off of Guerrero and Bo Bichette, who is also a pending free agent. While he has had a strong career, Bichette had a brutal 2024 season. A home-run-hitter in the middle of the lineup would be huge and that could be Anthony Santander. Pete Alonso is not an option because Guerrero is at first and Teoscar Hernandez was already a Blue Jay.