New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is rumored to be getting a contract extension with the team, per ESPN. Boone led the club to the World Series this past season, despite losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Boone's contract option is likely to be picked up, per the outlet. The manager could also be getting an extension with the Yankees, who look to win their first World Series in nearly two decades next season.

Yankees fans were frustrated with how the team played in the World Series, after looking sharp in the AL postseason. New York made critical errors and mistakes against the Dodgers, including blowing a huge lead in Game 5.

“This team obviously wasn't the best defensive team that we've had, and this team also had obviously made some baserunning mistakes, but the Game 5 situation was involving players that ultimately are really, really good and consistent in what they do,” Yankees GM Brian Cashman said. “Whether it be a Gold Glove at shortstop or typically high-end defender at first or the ace of our mound, Gerrit Cole, that's as good of a baseball mind as they come. And Aaron Judge catches a fly ball a billion times out of a billion.”

Yankees may look quite different in 2025

New York is working overtime this offseason to build its roster. The Yankees are trying to hold on to Juan Soto, who may be the most sought-after free agent in baseball. The New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies are just a few of the teams trying to sign Soto.

New York is likely to have to pay hundreds of millions to keep Soto. Following the team's loss in the World Series, the Yankees slugger said he was open to offers from any and all Major League Baseball clubs.

New York is also expected to be looking for pitching. Blake Snell, Max Fried and Corbin Burnes are just a few of the names on the market this offseason. The Yankees will likely spend a lot of cash to retain and attract talent.

Boone will enter the 2025 season with immense expectations. The manager has brought the Bronx Bombers to the doorstep of a championship, but hasn't been able to get the franchise a World Series. His predecessors, Joe Torre and Joe Girardi, both won World Series titles in New York.

Boone has managed the club since 2018. Time will tell if the manager can finally get a World Series title.