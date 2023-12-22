The MLB rumor mill has been churning fast this offseason as teams scramble to keep up with the big spenders of the world including the Dodgers and their recent signing of ex-Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The Angels signed an ex-Astros outfielder to a deal in hopes of filling out their suddenly barren roster. The MLB rumor mill also churned in the direction of the Angels recently in regards to the possible signing of a big-time, well known pitcher.

MLB Rumor: Pitcher Draws Interest From Yankees, Astros

On Thursday, a new update was given on the status of star Cuban pitcher Yuriel Rodriguez, who was recently declared a free agent by MLB.

Rodriguez previously spent nine years combined in Cuba and Japan. He spent three seasons with the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan, but did not pitch in 2023 and was let out of his contract on October 5, 2023. He is 26 years old.

By the time free agency is over, he could ink a deal worth up to $70 million, although other estimates have his asking price around $40 million.

The Rangers, Dodgers, Phillies, White Sox, Mets, and Giants are among those who have shown interest in the past. The latest MLB rumor has confirmed multi-team interest.

Rodriguez Tryout Produced Buzz

Rodriguez held a Dominican Republic tryout on October 10 that was attended by “over half the league” according to a report from Fan Nation.

The Cuban hurler averaged over 96 miles per hour on his fastball and nearly 89 miles per hour on his split-finger pitch.

His change-up clock in at 86.2 miles per hour, showing he has the velocity to pitch in the majors for a long time.

Rodriguez struck out ten batters in 7.1 innings of work during the World Baseball Classic for Cuba, this past March. He gave up two earned runs.

If the MLB rumor mill is correct, it appears as if the Cuban star could find himself a home in the majors sometime soon.