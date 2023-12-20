In the wake of losing Shohei Ohtani, the Angels have added an outfielder to their roster.

The Los Angeles Angels are reeling after losing Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers. No player is going to come even close to replacing Ohtani. But the Angels still need hitters on their roster.

Los Angeles has signed Jake Marisnick to a minor league contract, the team announced.

Marisnick has been on a lengthy MLB journey, spending time with nine different teams. Over 877 total games, Marisnick has hit .228 with 65 home runs, 223 RBI and 81 stolen bases. He is most known for his time with the Houston Astros, where he spent six years. Marisnick hit .232 with 53 home runs, 173 RBI and 65 stolen bases.

Mike Trout is obviously the leader of the Angels' outfield. He's currently poised to be flanked by young up-and-comers such as Taylor Ward and Mickey Moniak. Marisnick won't take away a starting role from any of them.

Instead, Marisnick fills the role of a fourth or fifth outfielder. Signing a minor league contract, he'll need to prove his worth in spring training to make the majors. However, Marisnick is an experienced veteran who plays strong defense. He may not bring too much pop with his bat, but teams still value a strong defensive outfielder.

He certainly isn't Shohei Ohtani. The Angels will be entering a new era of their franchise without their two-way star. Jake Marisnick will help usher in that new era. Los Angeles fans are hoping the Angels aren't done yet however. If LA really wants to compete, they'll need to add much more than just Marisnick to their post-Ohtani roster.