By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The New York Yankees have a lot of work to do this offseason, and while they continue to work diligently to re-sign Aaron Judge, they are focused on rebuilding their outfield, regardless of what decision Judge ultimately makes. One name the Yankees have quickly become linked to recently is Bryan Reynolds, and it looks like they may become even more interested in making a trade for him after this latest rumor surrounding Andrew Benintendi.

The Yanks picked up Benintendi at the trade deadline last season, but it sounds like he may be headed out the door now that he’s a free agent. And if he does, that could force New York to increase their pursuit of Reynolds, who requested a trade off of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

“Another possible motivator for the Yankees to pursue Reynolds is the feeling around the organization that free agent Andrew Benintendi, who grew up in Ohio, didn’t exactly love the Big Apple lifestyle after the Yankees acquired him from the Royals at the trade deadline last year. He’s lived in St. Louis, and some in the organization believe he might prefer to sign with the Cardinals or the Astros.” – Brendan Kuty, NJ.com

If Benintendi does end up leaving New York, which seems likely, the Yankees would have to make a big move for Reynolds. There aren’t a ton of outfielders who could be upgrades over what the Yanks had last season, but Reynolds would be a clear cut upgrade in the outfield for them. The Pirates don’t seem interested in moving him right now, so it will be interesting to see if New York can change their minds.