By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Aaron Judge sweepstakes is nearing a conclusion, and two teams are currently ahead of the competition: the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants. Both teams are willing to spend big in order to acquire the star outfielder. Despite the hometown advantage for the Giants, there’s one concept that could keep Judge in the Big Apple.

An unnamed former home run champion shared his thoughts on why Aaron Judge should choose the Yankees over the Giants courtesy of Bob Nightengale. According to him, Judge’s power swing is perfectly tailored for Yankee Stadium. Moving to a different team would mean that the outfielder would need to adjust his mechanics.

“Judge has to go back to the Yankees,” one former home run champion said. “His swing is molded for that short porch in right-center to the right-field foul pole. His swing is built for Yankee Stadium for sure. Any other place, he’ll have to make an adjustment.”

The same report from Nightengale reveals the current offers Aaron Judge has received from the Yankees and Giants. New York has already offered an eight-year deal worth between $288 to $304 million. San Francisco is expected to surpass that amount and go over $300 million for Judge. Either way, Judge will likely have the record for largest contract per year when he signs his new contract.

The Yankees are banking on Aaron Judge’s loyalty to the team to hopefully keep him around. If he does leave… it would be a brutal blow to the franchise, who will need to scramble to find their next franchise cornerstone.