Luis Severino is doing well in his recovery from an injury. Will he return to the Yankees amid rumored interest from multiple teams?

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino is said to be trending positively in his recovery process from an oblique injury he suffered in the 2023 MLB season, with Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reporting murmurs that several teams have already shown interest in the pitcher, including the Yankees.

“Source says Luis Severino's rehab (oblique) has gone well, he's back to throwing currently and is feeling good, and there's been interest in him already from as many as 8 teams. The Yankees aren't believed to be one of them.”

Severino's 2023 campaign was done as early as September when he got placed on the injured list by the Yankees after he was diagnosed with a high-grade left oblique strain following a start against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 29-year-old Dominican hurler had quite an adventure on the mound in the 2023 campaign during which he went 4-8 with a 6.65 ERA and 1.646 WHIP in 19 total appearances, including 18 starts.

Which team will Luis Severino pitch for next?

A two-time All-Star and still relatively young, Luis Severino shouldn't find it difficult to secure a new deal this offseason. However, he probably shouldn't expect teams with interest in him to go on a wild bidding war with each other, considering the letdown season he has had with the Yankees.

Severino struggled with the long ball in 2023, as he posted a career-worst 5.5 home run rate. His control also suffered a dip. He had a 7.42 percent walk rate in 2022 drop to 8.2 percent in 2023. Batters hit .301 against Severino and posted a collective OPS of .921. That said, his high .328 BABIP suggests that better days can be expected from Severino, who exercised his 2023 $15 million player option with the Yankees.