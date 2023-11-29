The Yankees pursuit of a Juan Soto trade has gotten stronger as they have exchanged names with the Padres on a potential deal.

If the San Diego Padres were to trade Juan Soto, the New York Yankees have been one of the teams most commonly linked to a trade. The Yankees have now taken their Soto trade interest to a whole other level.

New York and San Diego have exchanged names in a potential deal, via Andy Martino of SNY. However, with the talks at a preliminary stage, no trade is imminent.

The Padres have a high an understandably high asking price on Soto. However, set to hit free agency after the 2024 season, acquiring teams may not be willing to give up a king's ransom for the slugger. San Diego is looking at New York's top prospects/young MLB players. New York will look to talk them down to a deal that makes sense for both sides.

The Yankees do have the farm system necessary to pull off a trade. New York currently has five prospects inside the top 100, via MLB Pipeline. It just comes down to who the Yankees are willing to trade.

Even as a one year rental, acquiring Soto would go a long way in getting the Yankees back in the playoffs. This past season he hit .275 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI. Over his six-year MLB career, Soto has hit .284 with 160 home runs and 483 RBI. He is a four-time Silver Slugger, three-time All-Star and World Series champion.

After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Yankees are looking to remedy their issues in a hurry. Trading for Juan Soto would suffice as a powerful band-aid. While the Yankees are clearly interested, both sides need to find a deal that works.