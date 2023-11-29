If the San Diego Padres were to trade Juan Soto, the New York Yankees have been one of the teams most commonly linked to a trade. The Yankees have now taken their Soto trade interest to a whole other level.

New York and San Diego have exchanged names in a potential deal, via Andy Martino of SNY. However, with the talks at a preliminary stage, no trade is imminent.

The Padres have a high an understandably high asking price on Soto. However, set to hit free agency after the 2024 season, acquiring teams may not be willing to give up a king's ransom for the slugger. San Diego is looking at New York's top prospects/young MLB players. New York will look to talk them down to a deal that makes sense for both sides.

The Yankees do have the farm system necessary to pull off a trade. New York currently has five prospects inside the top 100, via MLB Pipeline. It just comes down to who the Yankees are willing to trade.

RECOMMENDED
Yankees pursuing Juan Soto and Cody Bellinger
MLB rumors: Yankees hit with harsh Cody Bellinger reality amid Juan Soto pursuit

Peter Sampson ·

Luis Severino with Mr Met (Mets Mascot) in the background
Mets, Luis Severino nearing agreement on contract

Rexwell Villas ·

The Cubs have hired Ryan Flaherty as the new bench coach after he missed out on Padres job.
Cubs add Ryan Flaherty as bench coach after missing out on Padres manager job

Matt Wadleigh ·

Even as a one year rental, acquiring Soto would go a long way in getting the Yankees back in the playoffs. This past season he hit .275 with 35 home runs and 109 RBI. Over his six-year MLB career, Soto has hit .284 with 160 home runs and 483 RBI. He is a four-time Silver Slugger, three-time All-Star and World Series champion.

After missing out on the playoffs last season, the Yankees are looking to remedy their issues in a hurry. Trading for Juan Soto would suffice as a powerful band-aid. While the Yankees are clearly interested, both sides need to find a deal that works.