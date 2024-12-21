The battle for Roki Sasaki, Japan’s pitching phenom, is heating up, with the New York Yankees and Mets vying for his services in a high-stakes free agency race. On Thursday, both teams met with Sasaki in Los Angeles, marking a rare direct competition between the cross-town rivals following their head-to-head pursuit of Juan Soto earlier this offseason.

The Yankees and Mets each made their respective pitches to Sasaki, a 23-year-old right-hander whose electric arm and immense potential have made him one of the most coveted free agents on the market. This doubleheader of meetings underscores the intensity of the recruitment process, with other major players like the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres also in the mix, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

While specifics of the Yankees’ in-person presentation remain unclear, General Manager Brian Cashman revealed earlier this week that the team had prepared a virtual pitch to secure their meeting with Sasaki.

Could Roki Sasaki end up going to the Yankees or Mets?

“He’s obviously a tremendous talent. It’d be nice to have Yankee Stadium be his home, but the decision will be up to him. All we can do is share everything and anything that we can about ourselves and what we provide.” Cashman said.

The Yankees' case is bolstered by their rich history with Japanese players, including Masahiro Tanaka, who is a known favorite of Sasaki. However, there are hurdles to overcome. Sasaki has reportedly had negative experiences with Japanese media and may prefer a smaller market. Additionally, the Dodgers—seen as the frontrunner—offer a West Coast location and proximity to other Japanese stars like Yu Darvish of the Padres, who is said to be close to Sasaki.

Sasaki’s posting by the Chiba Lotte Marines has sparked league-wide interest, thanks in part to the relatively low cost of signing him under international amateur rules. Because he’s under 25, Sasaki is only eligible for international bonus pool money, capping his potential signing bonus in the $5 million to $7 million range.

Cashman, recognizing the challenge of competing in such a competitive market, admitted uncertainty about the Yankees’ chances. “I appreciate having the opportunity to connect,” he said. “After that, ultimately, it’s the individual’s choice.”

If the Yankees manage to sign Sasaki, it could create rotation dilemmas for a pitching staff that already includes Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, and Marcus Stroman. A six-man rotation, a strategy often used to accommodate Japanese pitchers accustomed to pitching once a week, could be in the cards.

For now, the Yankees and Mets await Sasaki’s decision, with his signing window opening on January 15. Until then, the fight for one of baseball’s brightest prospects remains fiercely contested.