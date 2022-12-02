Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Yankees are reportedly ready to go all in this offseason. Jon Heyman reports that although Aaron Judge is still New York’s top priority, the Yankees are in on free agent pitchers Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon.

Heyman added that the Yankees’ interest in Jacob deGrom is dwindling due to his $40 million-plus asking price. Nevertheless, pairing one of Verlander or Rodon with Judge would be quite the free agency accomplishment.

The Yankees will be content as long as they re-sign reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge. They are currently regarded as one of the finalists, alongside the San Francisco Giants, in the Judge free agency sweepstakes.

Justin Verlander had previously been linked to the Yankees. However, there wasn’t much momentum trending towards a deal with the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers in the conversation. But the Yankees are going to make a run for Verlander according to Heyman.

Meanwhile, Carlos Rodon recently met with the New York Mets. He’s also been connected to the Texas Rangers and Giants. But the Yankees would love building a star-studded starting pitching trio around Rodon, Gerrit Cole, and Nestor Cortes.

It should be noted this report does not guarantee that New York will land Aaron Judge and a superstar pitcher. The Yankees were connected to plenty of big names last year but ended up not signing any of the top-tier free agents. It will be interesting to see if they are able to execute their plan and bring Judge back while adding one of Verlander or Rodon.