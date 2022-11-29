Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets and Carlos Rodon are reportedly meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, per Joel Sherman. Rodon has been linked to a number of teams so far in MLB free agency. And the Mets’ primary target is still believed to be Jacob deGrom. But Mets’ owner Steve Cohen is not shy about spending money, so New York is a legitimate potential landing destination for Rodon.

Carlos Rodon spent the 2022 season in San Francisco with the Giants. He ultimately opted out of his contract and hit the open market following back-to-back impressive seasons between the Chicago White Sox and Giants. He is now set to receive a long-term deal in free agency.

The Giants have been listed as a suitor for the left-hander. But their NL West rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, are expected to challenge them for Carlos Rodon. The Texas Rangers are another team worth keeping tabs on in the Rodon sweepstakes.

The Mets have been named a possible suitor for almost every major free agent. They have been tied to Aaron Judge, Justin Verlander, and of course Jacob deGrom. But it will be interesting to see if anything comes to fruition from their meeting with Carlos Rodon. New York’s willingness to spend could lead to them landing Rodon and another high-profile player this offseason.

If they are truly interested in Rodon, they will need to act quickly given the interest from other teams. We will continue to monitor updates on Carlos Rodon’s free agency as they are made available.