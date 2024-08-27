Juan Soto is once again going to be the major focus of this MLB offseason. He's entering free agency and given no indication that he’s going to extend his contract with the New York Yankees, which would surrender his chances of testing the open market.

Soto has enjoyed his time with the Yankees but is placing his lack of an extension agreement in the team brass' hands. He's looking at a contract worth over $500 million, at least. He'll be 26 at the start of next season with the rest of his career ahead of him. Shohei Ohtani's free agency was a gigantic deal last offseason and Soto's will be just as big.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the most likely development of Soto's free agency is a Big Apple bidding war between the Yankees and the New York Mets.

Passan writes the following: “In Soto's case, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and both Los Angeles teams could likely afford him but are long shots to make a real push. Seattle could use him but will be scared off by the money. At the end of the day, high-ranking front office and ownership-level sources believe the winter for Soto is going to play out like this: Yankees vs. Mets.”

Juan Soto bidding war expected to come down to Yankees, Mets

The Mets luring Soto from the Bronx to Queens would be a crazy move. Steve Cohen, as we know, is unafraid to spend big. Soto will cost a ton but he's absolutely going to be worth it. The Mets are eager to become a winning team again.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will spend big here and there but don’t always go all out. They cannot afford to let Soto leave. After making a huge trade for him and watching him perform outstandingly for them, losing him will probably mean never being a true World Series contender for the rest of Aaron Judge's time in pinstripes.

The noise around Soto staying in New York has been loud and will keep getting louder as the offseason approaches. Other teams will be floated as dark-horse possibilities but it may not matter. Soto's incumbent team and its rich neighbor are eager to land him — and they could be in for a big fight this winter.