Playing on a one-year deal is nothing new to Juan Soto. He signed a one-year, $31M contract with the New York Yankees in January. He signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres the year before for $23M. And in the four previous years, he signed one-year contracts with the Washington Nationals. The question is whether the Yankees will re-sign Juan Soto and give him the huge contract he awaits.

Soto is estimated to receive $500M over 13 years. The 25-year-old is having an excellent season with a .297/.427/.600/1.027 slash line. He leads the league in walks (107) and already has a career-best 36 home runs. Soto's 7.5 WAR is also a career-high. So when will the Yankees commit to re-signing?

Soto laughed and shared his answer when asked about Yankees fans chanting “Please stay Soto” during the game via SNY Yankees.

“I don't know. They have to talk to [general manager Brian] Cashman.”

The potential of the Yankees re-signing Juan Soto to a monster contract

It shows how long he's been in the Majors from such a young age that Soto has yet to receive a multi-year contract.

Some MLB insiders compiled a consensus in early summer about Soto's possibilities and who might re-sign him, as per ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

“It's still very early, of course, but the Yankees and Mets were by far the most common answer when discussing potential outcomes with our panel of baseball insiders. Beyond them, the Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays were all brought up multiple times — but everyone else mentioned is considered secondary to the New York clubs at this point,” McDaniel said.

Yankees' great CC Sabathia shared his thoughts recently about his motivations for signing with the Yankees.

“That's up to him,” Sabathia on Soto. “My goal going into free agency was going to a place where I could win a World Series. Luckily, that was the place that offered me the most money. I was able to do both.”

It may not be any of those suitors. FanSided's Robert Murray speculated Soto could be headed to Philadelphia.

“Juan Soto could sign with a mystery team,” Murray said. “OK, hear me out. This may not be the most obvious fit, especially with so much star power already in Philadelphia. But Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski loves pursuing star players. Soto has a history of playing in the National League East and was previously teammates with Bryce Harper.”

Wherever Soto lands, he's going be well-paid, deservedly so.