A new update for MLB The Show 23 dropped this week, less than a week after update 11. This new update comes in the same month as the highly anticipated All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, which take place next week.

To recap, last week's update added 4th of July Equipment of the game to celebrate Independence Day in the U.S.A. It didn't include any gameplay or live balance changes, but we did get new face model for Elly de la Cruz.

This week's update adds a little bit more. There are new improvements to Co-op Ranked matchmaking, new All-Star Game Equipment, and fixed a crash that would occur when exiting the Moments mode.

Like last week's update, this one did not include any gameplay or live balance changes.

MLB The Show 23 Update 12 Full Notes

Below are the full MLB The Show 23 Update Notes.

MLB The Show 23

PS4: 1.12

PS5: 1.012

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.88

Nintendo Switch: 1.12

Scheduled to deploy: July 6th/ 4 AM PT

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Co-op Ranked will now search for games using the average rating of all users on the team.

Ranked co-op matches will now use the same difficulty thresholds and settings as Solo Ranked. The difficulty will now be determined by the average rating of the users involved. For example, a team with an average rating of 710 matched against a team with an average rating of 730 will play a game on Hall of Fame difficulty.



Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

EQUIPMENT

Added new All-Star Game equipment that will be seen across Major League Baseball.

MISCELLANEOUS

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when exiting Moments.

DEVELOPER NOTES

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.

MLB Home Run Derby and All-Star Game

As mentioned earlier, the MLB's annual Home Run Derby and All-Star Game take place next week on July 1oth and 11th respectively. Here are the official dates for those who'd like to watch.

Home Run Derby When: Monday, July 10th, at ET Where: T-Mobile Park

All-Star Game When: Tuesday, July 11th Where: T-Mobile Park



For more MLB The Show 23 news, like the Seasons 3 Rewards Program, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.