A new update for MLB The Show 23 is available now for all platforms. This update comes one week after update 1.10, which resolved some issues with Mini-Seasons. This week's update is a pretty small one too, with no developer notes. In fact, this may be the smallest update for MLB The Show 23 since it's launch. Nevertheless, let's go over the new update.

But the biggest addition to this update includes new 4th of July equipment that will also be seen next week in real life. They also improved a face model of one of their players.

MLB The Show 23 Update 1.11 Notes

PS4: 1.11

PS5: 1.011

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S: 1.0.85

Nintendo Switch: 1.11

Scheduled to deploy: June 30th/ 4 AM PT

GENERAL

In an update later in the week, Elly de la Cruz will be given a brand-new face model.

EQUIPMENT

Added new 4th of July equipment that will be seen across Major League Baseball.

DEVELOPER NOTES

There are no gameplay or live content balance changes at this time.

June Recap

While there isn't much new in this update, players can check out the June Forecast to get a recap of this month's newest additions. In conjunction with their partnership with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM), the game released packs which players can purchase. With the exception of store fee reductions, all the proceeds will go to the construction for the new NLB museum.

Additionally, San Diego Studios donated $1 (USD) to the NLBM for every Digital Deluxe and Captain Edition off MLB The Show 23. They will continue to do so until next year.The NLBM is a national institution dedicated to preserving the history of black baseball. This is all connected with MLB The Show 23's Storyline mode, which debuted back in February.

Update Recap

There were three updates in the month of June, including update 11:

1.09 added over 40+ new Global Baseball League Props in Stadium Creator. Additionally, it brought fixes to tournaments on the PS5 platform.

1.10 fixed multiple issues with Mini-Seasons while adding a new uniform and commentary updates / adjustments.

That wraps it up for this week's update. For more information regarding MLB The Show 23 or other sports titles, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.