MLB The Show 24 Ratings are important when it comes to selecting a new team, or signing a new player. If you ever saw Moneyball, you know that The Show, and many other sports games, all revolve around numbers. Players with higher stats in certain areas will always be highly coveted, and people will certainly want to play with the most stacked rosters. Therefore, we created a guide of the Top OVR Ratings in MLB The Show 24. This will include The Show 24's best hitters, pitchers, catchers, and more.
MLB The Show 24 Top OVR Ratings – Who Are The Best Players?
The Best rated players in The Show 24 at launch include:
- Mike Trout – 99 OVR
- Mookie Betts – 99 OVR
- Aaron Judge – 99 OVR
- Ronald Acuna Jr. – 99 OVR
- Shohei Ohtani – 99 OVR
- Corey Seager – 98 OVR
- Spencer Strider – 97 OVR
- Yordan Alvarez – 96 OVR
- Austin Riley – 96 OVR
- Gerit Cole – 95 OVR
Firstly, the top rated players in The Show 24 include Trout, Betts, Judge, Acuna, and Ohtani all make sense given their skill. However, we're also curious about Trout, whose 2023 campaign was plagued by injury. In fact, Trout, now 32 years old, needs to help his Angels after they lost Ohtani in the offseason. However, we also can't deny the 11-time All-Star's ability to constantly perform at a Superstar level.
The L.A. Dodgers are now the only team in the league with two 99 OVR players in The Show 24. With Mookie Betts and the newly acquired Shohei Ohtani, the team looks primed to make a serious run this year. Furthermore, the Dodgers also have three other 90+ OVR players, including Freddie Freeman (94), Clayton Kershaw (91) and Glasnow (90). Overall, this stacked roster should be a blast to play as in Franchise Mode.
Furthermore, the list also includes three Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Spencer Strider. While the former does have a World Series Ring, he'll hope to win one healthy, as he missed the 2021 World Series due to injury. Strider, on the other hand, who was drafted in 2021, became one of the best pitchers in the league after just in just three years. Overall, the Braves are a very stacked team, and another great option for Franchise mode.
The last Brave includes Austin Riley, who's been surging the last couple of seasons. Furthermore, he's the only Brave on the list to actually have played during the 2021 World Series. Since them, he's slowly developed into one of the best players in the league.
Another team with two players on this list is the New York Yankees. Aaron Judge will hope to elevate a Yankees team that performed awful on offense in 2023. Even Judge, who scored 62 home-runs in 2022, earned only 37 last year. Of course, less-playing time due to injury will do that to one of the best hitters in the league.
Luckily, the Yankees have one of the best pitchers in the game via Gerit Cole. At 95 OVR, Cole might be getting old (33 years old), but he's earned three straight All-Star nods after joining the Yankees in 2021. So while you might struggle scoring runs, know the Yankees pitching unit is pretty strong.
That includes the top OVR players across the whole game, but what about by position?
MLB The Show 24 Ratings – Who Are The Best Catchers?
- Adley Rutschman – 91 OVR
- Sean Murphy – 89 OVR
- Will Smith – 87 OVR
- J.T. Realmuto – 86 OVR
- William Contreras – 86 OVR
Overall, Rutschman is the only Catcher with a 90+ OVR in The Show 24. The 26-year old Oriole earned his first All-Star nod last season, and helped the team win their division. Coming up close behind is Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy. Overall, Braves players appear almost everywhere on this list, so don't be too surprised moving forward.
The Show 24 Ratings – Who Are The Best Designated Hitters?
- Shohei Ohtani – 99 OVR
- Bryce Harper – 91 OVR
- Byron Buxton – 86 OVR
- Marcell Ozuna – 80 OVR
- Andrew McCutchen – 78 OVR
Anybody other than Ohtani at #1 would be an absolute lie. The legendary pitcher/designated Hitter is perhaps the best player in the game. Furthermore, Bryce Harper continues to be the heart and soul of a Phillies team, and one of the best hitters in the league. We have just three words for him — Atta Boy, Harper!
The rest of the Designated hitters on this list include Byron Buxton, Marcell Ozuna, and Andrew McCutchen. While their OVRs aren't as high, they work tremendously as hitters. Look for these players to fill your roster in Franchise.
MLB The Show 24 Ratings – Who Are The Best Infielders?
- Corey Seager – 98 OVR
- Austin Riley 96 OVR
- Matt Olson – 95 OVR
- Freddie Freeman – 94 OVR
- Jose Altuve – 93 OVR
At launch, Corey Seager is the best Infielder in MLB The Show 24. He's followed closely by Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Freddie Freeman, and Jose Altuve. Overall, the Braves and Dodgers dominate the list, with three of five players belonging to them. Has it become apparent yet which teams are the best in the game? Regardless, all five players make for great roster additions.
The Show 24 Ratings – Who Are The Best Outfielders?
- Mike Trout – 99 OVR
- Mookie Betts – 99 OVR
- Aaron Judge – 99 OVR
- Ronald Acuna – 99 OVR
- Yordan Alvarez – 96 OVR
Overall, not much to say for this list, considering we already covered four of these players earlier. However, it is worth noting that Alvarez is highest rated Astro in The Show 24 at launch. He'll hope to continue his all-star worthy play in an effort to win another ring.
MLB The Show 24 Ratings – Who Are The Best Pitchers?
- Shohei Ohtani – 99 OVR
- Spencer Strider – 97 OVR
- Gerit Cole – 95 OVR
- Zack Wheeler – 93 OVR
- David Bednar – 92 OVR
Overall, that includes all the best ratings for hitters, pitchers, and all the rest in MLB The Show 24. However, expect these numbers to change throughout the season, as the 2024 MLB year begins. Hopefully this list helps you identify the best possible teams/players to be on for Franchise or Road To The Show. However, it might also be fun to play as some of the worst teams/players.
