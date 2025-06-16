Prior to his arrival as the NBA's next rising superstar, Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards also had dreams of making highlight-reel plays on the gridiron. Being a standout football player from a young age, it comes as no surprise that Anthony Edwards could manage becoming a dual-sport athlete, but given his massive success in The Association, he'll have to keep dreaming about a life out on the field. This upcoming season, Edwards and Adidas will partner for an upcoming signature football cleat.

During the NFL season, we saw a huge uptick in the trend of players wearing customized sneakers-turned-cleats during their games on Sundays. Eagles' Jalen Hurts was consistently rocking the newest Air Jordan footwear on the field, while players like Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill continued to show out with their custom creations.

Minnesota Vikings' receiver Jordan Addison was actually the first player to bust out a custom pair of Adidas AE 1 cleats as an homage to his fellow Minnesota star Anthony Edwards. The shoes seamlessly made the transition to the football field and now, Adidas has plans to release the cleats to the public.

Adidas AE 1 Football Cleats

BREAKING 🚨 adidas is releasing an Anthony Edwards adidas AE 1 football cleat in 2026 🏈 pic.twitter.com/x9yVSueR0N — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

FIRST LOOK: adidas is releasing Anthony Edwards’ AE 1 as a football cleat in 2026 🐜 🏈 🗓️ June 2026

📝 KJ6071

🎨 Core Black/Core Black/Core Black pic.twitter.com/zWiPHckCtI — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet



After building a reputation as 2024's hottest basketball sneaker of the year, the shoes eventually made their debut in other sports like baseball and football. This upcoming football cleat will use the Adidas AE 1 “Stormtrooper” as a base for the upper, complete with Adidas Football cleat technology along the outsoles.

We see a neon green Adidas logo along the back heel, true to the original sneaker release. The shoes will continue to feature a mesh boot underneath the molded TPU upper, so wearers should be getting all the performance capabilities on the field as they would have on the basketball court. The cleats will be done in the same TPU material and offer a seamless transition from the upper down to the outsole.

The Adidas AE 1 football cleats are expected to debut June 2026 and will come with at a retail tag that is still to be determined. Expect the shoes to become available on Adidas as well as Adidas Football retailers all over the country.

What do you think of the Adidas AE 1 as a football cleat?