Compared to previous years, the 2022 MLB trade deadline has been rather quiet so far. Yes, the re have been a couple of big trades that have happened. Andrew Benintendi is finally a member of the New York Yankees. The Seattle Mariners are all-in on their playoff push by trading for Luis Castillo. There have been plenty of smaller trades, as well.

However, for every Benintendi or Castillo trade, there are five other players still waiting to be traded. Names like Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Willson Contreras, and Carlos Rodon still remain with their current teams despite trade rumors. Despite the intense chatter surrounding them, no deal has materialized ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

What’s the reason for the hold-up? According a recent report, “selling” teams are taking advantage of the large number of potential takers for their players. Teams are asking for insane prices for their players, leading to a relatively quiet lead-up to the MLB trade deadline on August 2. (via Mark Feisand)

“According to multiple executives from contending teams, asking prices for pretty much any meaningful player have been astronomical, as sellers try to take advantage of the abnormally large number of teams attempting to add for the stretch run.”

With so many teams on the verge of a playoff push, it’s no wonder that there’s many teams inquiring during the MLB trade deadline. The high number of “buyers” means that the teams looking to trade their players can warp the market value. Having another team in trade talks gives more leverage to the “sellers” to get the price that they want.

As the MLB trade deadline draws nearer, though, expect more big-time deals to happen. A contending team might be forced to give up the bag just to acquire the star player they desire. Buckle up, folks: the next few days are going to be a wild ride for MLB fans.