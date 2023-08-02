The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone. Big names left sinking ships for greener pastures. A couple of nice prospect hauls may have salvaged some lost seasons. But the deals never end, they just pause.

For all you trade fanatics, here's a list of six players who weren't dealt at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, but could be moved in the 2023-24 offseason.

It's been a long season for the St. Louis Cardinals, and there's still a long way to go. The expectations were to repeat as division champions and make the playoffs for a fifth year in a row. Instead we got…whatever this has been. And yet, like clockwork, Paul Goldschmidt has continued to deliver.

Sure, Goldschmidt is not on pace to win back-to-back NL MVPs, but he's been one of the few solid pieces this year. By that logic it might sound crazy to put him on a list like this, but in sports there's nothing worse than mediocrity. If the Cardinals decide in the offseason they have enough pieces and tradable parts to retool and get back to contending next year, Goldschmidt's not going anywhere. If not, almost any team in the league would jump at the chance to add one of the game's best players of the last decade to their roster–even if it would only be a one-year rental before he enters free agency.

5. Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins are an interesting case. On Soler's side, he's posted an impressive 2023 campaign so far, culminating in his first appearance as an All-Star. He also has a $9 million player option this offseason. Meanwhile, the Marlins have the misfortune of sharing a division with the MLB-leading Atlanta Braves. Not to mention the unenviable position of sitting right in the middle of five teams vying for three NL Wild Card spots all within one game of each other.

Dealing away one of the 2023 MLB season's best at the trade deadline would be crazy…right? Probably, which is why Jorge Soler remains a Marlin, but there's every chance he'll test the open market to build on his 2023 success, and there are no gaurantees about the longevity of this iteration of the Marlins. Their run differential (-27) is closer to the aforementioned Cardinals than any of their nearest Wild Card rivals. Nothing is guaranteed for Soler and the Marlins this offseason.

4. Eddie Rosario

Eddie Rosario will forever be an Atlanta Braves legend for his dismantling of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2021 NLCS. However, in the two seasons since, he's struggled to stay healthy and consistently find that playoff form.

It's not surprising that the Braves would hang on to Rosario in the midst of a season where playoff expectations are high. For now, the Braves have him on a club option for $9 million for the 2024 season. However, they have a deep outfield. Should Rosario continue to struggle, or a roster weakness get exposed in the playoffs, he could be heading out.

3. Patrick Corbin

From postseason hero to postseason hero. The struggle to maintain high level playoff play has been a constant factor in MLB life for a long time. Patrick Corbin is simply another example. All of the Washington Nationals have struggled since their World Series title back in 2019. The pieces have slowly departed the organization as they've been picked apart for scraps by the rest of the league. They now sit dead last in one of the toughest divisions in baseball. And Patrick Corbin is owed a lot of money next year.

While he hasn't been incredibly effective recently, the 2019 Game 7 hero could add something to the right team. And if the Nationals are in full rebuild mode, could potentially snag a couple of prospects in exchange for retaining some salary.

It's been a great month for the Chicago Cubs. They've been the hottest team in MLB since the All-Star break, and they have forced themselves into the playoff conversation. Sure enough, Cody Bellinger has played a huge role in keeping them in the hunt despite a slow start.

Unfortunately for them, the Cubs still find themselves at the back of a crowded pack fighting for the NL Wild Card. Like some other candidates on this list, a lot depends on the end of the season. If the Cubs stay hot and make a run, it's likely both parties will be happy to exercise their 2024 joint option. If not, Bellinger may want a move, or the Cubs may want to move him to focus on the long term.

And finally, the big one. Juan Soto. Already part of the biggest deal in the MLB at last year's trade deadline, a disappointing 2023 for the San Diego Padres wasn't enough for them to call it quits yet. The 24-year-old earned his third selection to the NL All-Star team this season, and he is poised to hit free agency in the 2024-25 offseason.

When he does, Soto will certainly headline his class. Soto is so good, even dealing him now to maximize trade value was still almost unimaginable. Come this winter though, anything is possible, and it's all a business. Even one year with Soto would still gather an impressive haul for the Padres to walk away with, potentially salvaging a frustrating season, and making sure they get something before Soto hits the open market.