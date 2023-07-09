As the All-Star break arrives, the Miami Marlins finished out the first half as one of the most surprising teams in the MLB. Miami's strong start has the Marlins in a strong position to make a strong second half run.

At 53-39, the Marlins have the highest first half win total in team history. Their pace has Miami with the second-best record in the National League.

Unfortunately for the Marlins, their NL East rival Atlanta Braves have the best record in the league and lead the NL East by 8.5 games. Still, Miami is in prime position for a Wild Card berth. Their first half proved how far the franchise has come and what their potential looks like for the remainder of the season.

In their historic first half, the Marlins were led by their two All-Stars in Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler.

Arraez in in the midst of what could be a historic year personally for the infielder. Leading the league with his .388 batting average. If Arraez were to break the .400 mark, it would be one of the more impressive feats in recently baseball history. Regardless if he does or doesn't, Arraez has been a boon for Miami and the clear spark their offense needed.

While he hasn't been as publicized as Luis Arraez, Soler has brought plenty pop himself. Over his first 87 games in Miami, Soler has hit .254 with 23 home runs and 51 RBI.

To make a deep playoff run, the Marlins will need contributions from more than just Arraez and Soler. However, Miami will hang their hat on their historic first half and will look to continue their momentum after the All-Star break.