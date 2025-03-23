The Arizona Diamondbacks are going with Brandon Pfaadt as the No. 5 starter, meaning that Jordan Montgomery is going to the bullpen, along with Ryne Nelson, according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

This is notable due to Montgomery accounting for $22.5 million on the payroll this season. The Diamondbacks have been trying to find a trade partner to offload Montgomery and his salary since the offseason, but have been unable to find a deal.

The Diamondbacks signed Montgomery to a one-year, $25 million contract with a $22.5 million option for 2025 last offseason, and it has not worked. It went so badly last season that Diamondbacks ownership owned up to their part in the deal.

Montgomery pitched in 25 games last season, posting a 6.23 ERA in what was by far the worst season of his career. He was hoping to regain form and earn a spot in the rotation for 2025 before hitting free agency again next offseason. Now, he will be in the bullpen, barring a late trade to another team ahead of Opening Day this week.

Despite the signing of Montgomery not working out, the Diamondbacks are in great shape from a starting pitching standpoint, with Zac Gallen, Corbin Burnes, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez and Pfaadt forming the rotation. The Diamondbacks were a dangerous offense last offseason, so they are trying to pair that production with what could be an elite rotation.

Montgomery has been a solid starting pitcher in MLB before. He came up with the New York Yankees and was a solid arm for them in some seasons, before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2022 season. Montgomery was then traded again in 2023 to the Texas Rangers, where he played a vital role in the World Series title in 2023. It has not been good since then, and Montgomery hopes for better in 2025 in some form.