The Arizona Diamondbacks know they'll need to put up quite a fight to compete in the NL West. In an effort to bolster their bullpen, the Diamondbacks have turned to a former New York Yankees standout in free agency.

Arizona has signed right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training, via Jorge Castillo of ESPN. The terms of his agreement are not yet known.

Loaisiga appeared in 3o games for the Yankees in 2025, pitching to a 4.25 ERA and a 25/10 K/BB ratio. The righty has spent his entire eight-year MLB career with New York, appearing in 193 total games. He holds a lifetime 3.54 ERA and a 232/82 K/BB ratio.

Arizona will be hoping Loaisiga reverts to his 2021 form. That season, he appeared in a career-high 57 games, recording a career-best 2.17 ERA and 69/16 K/BB ratio. While the 2026 season will mark a half decade since that performance, the Diamondbacks aren't risking much by signing him to a minor league deal.

While the franchise has intriguing options in their bullpen, two of them are currently injured. Having Justin Martinez and AJ Puk on the shelf only exacerbated Arizona's need for relief help. Loaisiga won't turn the Diamondbacks to world beaters overnight, but he could be a key difference maker down the stretch.

The Diamondbacks are exploring all avenues for improving their roster. They recently acquired third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. That deal may overshadow Loaisiga's signing with the team. But Arizona is hoping both players help lead them closer to success.