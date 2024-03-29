The reigning National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to get back to the World Series this season while the Colorado Rockies are expected to be middling at best. Regardless, no one could have predicted what happened on Opening Day, especially in the third inning of the two teams' matchup.

The Diamondbacks entered the inning leading the Rockies 2-1. Colorado had veteran starter Kyle Freeland on the mound, and then the wheels absolutely fell off.

In a massive outburst, the Diamondbacks scored 14 runs in the third inning, setting a franchise record and an Opening Day record for the most runs ever scored in a single inning. They also broke a franchise record for most runs in an Opening Day — in three innings — and tied for the fourth-most runs scored in an inning ever.

Incredibly, Arizona batted around TWICE in the inning.

MLB stats guru Sarah Langs has more context:

“14 runs for AZ in the 3rd are tied for the 4th-most by a team in an inning since 1900, behind only: 6/18/1953 BOS, 7th: 17 4/19/1996 TEX, 8th: 16 5/21/1952 BRO, 1st: 15 it’s the most in an Opening Day frame in that span”

If the Diamondbacks are going to play like this in 2024, fans can start booking their World Series plans now.