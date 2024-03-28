The Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Diamondbacks.
The 2023 Major League Baseball season contained a massive October surprise in the National League. The Arizona Diamondbacks. They won only 84 games in the regular season, but in October, they became a completely different team. They won the National League Wild Card Series on the road in Milwaukee against the Brewers. They then swept away the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, a stunning takedown of a 100-win team. Arizona dominated that series, which was not particularly close. Then the Diamondbacks fought back from 2-0 and 3-2 series deficits to shock the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series. The Diamondbacks won the last two games of the series in Philadelphia, abruptly silencing a Phillie team which — until that point — had been immensely successful in National League postseason home games. Everyone kept waiting for the Diamondbacks' pitching, especially their bullpen, to crumble, but it never happened. The acquisition of Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners proved to be hugely consequential for Arizona, which found a solution at closer and solved its back-end bullpen problem, which had been a real crisis the year before in 2022.
Arizona's Corbin Carroll was National League Rookie of the Year, and the D-Backs made their first World Series since 2001. Now they have signed Jordan Montgomery to a one-year deal and are clear about defending their National League pennant. They begin their defense against the Colorado Rockies.
Here are the Rockies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks Odds
Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-104)
Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-115)
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How To Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks
TV: Major League Baseball produces the in-house, local broadcasts for both teams. Neither team is on a regional sports network (RSN). You can also find this game on MLB Extra Innings.
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT
*Watch Rockies-Diamondbacks LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread
The logic behind picking the Rockies in this game is simple: Arizona was not a 100-win team or even a 90-win team last season. This was an 84-win team which then got hot in a few short series. The D-Backs had an amazing October, but they were an ordinary team over 162 games. If you bet on the Diamondbacks on a regular basis last season, you probably didn't make much money over the full 162, only in the periods of time when the team got hot. There were also some very ugly and prolonged periods of losing.
Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks have ace Zac Gallen on the mound. You can question the Diamondbacks as a whole team, but you can't really question how good and tough Gallen has been as a starting pitcher over the past two seasons. He pitched really well in 2022 and then was able to back it up in 2023. That shows he is here to stay and is for real. He should be able to handle a Colorado batting order which has a few really tough hitters, but has some holes in the lower end of the order. Arizona was better than Colorado last year and has made some good pickups, such as Eugenio Suarez from the Seattle Mariners.
Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
The Diamondbacks are a lot better than the Rockies, and they have Zac Gallen pitching. There's no reason to overthink this play.
Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5