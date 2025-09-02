Despite entering Monday two games under .500 on the season, the Arizona Diamondbacks still have a shot at a Wild Card berth. The team has played well of late, winning four of the last five games, including a 2-1 series victory over the Dodgers in LA.

And in the series opener against the Texas Rangers, the Diamondbacks got off to a hot start. Arizona’s middle infield began the game with back-to-back home runs against Rangers starter Patrick Corbin.

Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo with B2B HR for the DiamondBacks 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vMgC7E8q9u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ketel Marte got Arizona on the board, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot. After working a 3-1 count, Marte hammered an 83 mph changeup 441 feet to left. Then on the very next pitch, Marte’s double play partner hit a bomb to nearly the same spot. Geraldo Perdomo punished a 91 mph sinker that Corbin left middle-middle for his 16th dinger of the season.

Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo give Diamondbacks early edge

Marte is now up to 24 homers and 76 runs scored while batting .292 with a .924 OPS. The three-time All-Star made headlines earlier this month following a report that teammates were frustrated with Marte for taking days off.

Additional reporting indicated that the Diamondbacks were open to trading the veteran second baseman over the offseason. Marte did his best to calm the controversy, explaining that past injuries required rest. However, it didn’t help that word of his teammates’ frustration leaked during a bit of a dry spell for the 11th-year pro.

Prior to leaving the yard on Monday, Marte hadn’t homered since August 13. In his last 16 games he’s hitting .259 with a .690 OPS and just four extra-base hits. But Marte let his bat do the talking for him against the Rangers.

Tyler Locklear joined the party with a solo bomb in the second inning, as Corbin got tagged for the third time. The Diamondbacks took a 3-0 lead into the third but Texas answered back.

Cody Freeman hit a two-run homer off Arizona starter Ryne Nelson, making it a 3-2 game. Then Wyatt Langford tied the contest at 3-3 with a leadoff blast in the top of the sixth inning.