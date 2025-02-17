The Arizona Diamondbacks missed the 2024 postseason, just one season after winning the National League pennant. Even though the Diamondbacks brought in Corbin Burnes this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have gotten the attention. With another dominant offseason, they are favorites to repeat as NL West and World Series champions. But Burnes told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that he isn't ready to give the division to the Dodgers yet.

“Look, top to bottom, as far as the rotation and the bullpen, we can compete with any club,’’ Burnes told Nightengale. “We can run out there right now with seven starters that would arguably be in the top two or three of any rotation.

Burnes continued, “I think pitching-wise we can compete with any team, whether it’s the Dodgers or the Mets. This was a team that was in the World Series two years ago, and we’re well positioned to make another good run.’’

With Burnes at the top of the rotation and Jordan Montgomery still around looking for a bounce-back season. The Diamondbacks had the best offense in the league last year and improved their pitching this offseason. No one should be sleeping on the Snakes.

Are fans underrating the Diamondbacks?

When the Diamondbacks made the World Series in 2023, absolutely everybody doubted them. Even after slugging their way past the Brewers, few expected them to beat the Dodgers. Well okay, they beat LA but no chance they unseat the defending NL Champion Phillies, right? They did and even after that, Burnes says people are still sleeping on the Diamondbacks.

“I kind of like that underdog mentality of a team that’s counted out. It’s a team that’s full of really talented players that are going to shock some people. Let us do our thing. Let us slide under the radar. And we’ll talk to you guys in October.’’

While the pitching improved this year, that league-best offense did take a considerable step back. Replacing Christian Walker with Josh Naylor is a downgrade on both sides of the ball. And designated hitter Joc Pederson is out the door with no great replacement. The Diamondbacks have stars on offense that need to take a step up without those players.

Ketel Marte, Gabriel Moreno, and Corbin Carrol will be tasked with lifting the offense while Burnes and Montgomery dominate from the hill for the Diamondbacks. Can they compete with the Dodgers in the NL West this season?