Many Athletics fans are still struggling to accept the franchise's move out of Oakland, as they continue to lash out at ownership. If one looks beyond the heartbreak, though, they will see a glimmer of hope. A 19-win increase in 2024 sneakily positions the embattled ballclub for a potentially interesting 2025 MLB season. Brent Rooker is immensely excited for the A's future.

The All-Star designated hitter, who blasted 39 home runs and 112 RBIs while producing a superb .293/.365/.562/.927 slash line in 2024, signed a five-year, $60 million contract extension earlier in the week. He is fiercely committed to helping the Athletics continue their gradual climb back up the American League standings.

While some people question his decision to ink the deal he did, Rooker has waited a long time to receive validation in The Show. He is grateful to attain it with the A's.

“My professional baseball journey has been a unique one,” the 30-year-old slugger posted on X. “Its been a longer road than most and filled with a lot of highs and lows, a lot of bouncing around and a lot of uncertainty. The one constant that I’ve had throughout all of that time is a group of people around me that never stopped supporting or believing in me. I am especially thankful for those people this week and I want to reiterate how EXCITED I am to have the opportunity to represent this team for the next several years. Go Athletics!”

Brent Rooker and the Athletics are a great fit

Rooker, a 2017 first-round draft pick, toiled around with the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals organizations before earning a full-time role in 2023. He found big-league sanctuary on the worst A's team in Oakland history (50-112). He then established himself as a standout offensive talent, earning a coveted Silver Slugger award in the ballclub's final year in the city.

Despite only playing two full MLB seasons, Brent Rooker is considered one of the Athletics' most prominent leaders. He is the current face of the operation, if you will. But the Germantown, Tennessee native is not their only notable talent. The roster boasts multiple individuals who could also become valuable components of the franchise.

Lawrence Butler hit 22 homers and stole 18 bases in only 125 games. JJ Bleday also adds some pop to the outfield. Shea Langeliers is rapidly rising up the catcher ranks after posting 29 bombs and 80 RBIs. Luis Severino is the new ace of the starting pitching rotation and brings with him crucial experience and a solid 3.91 career ERA. Jeffrey Springs deserves his due as well. Mason Miller is arguably the most electric reliever in baseball today, recording a staggering 104 strikeouts in 65 innings.

This is not merely a gathering of average Joes. The Athletics should be competitive. The road to competence has been a grueling one, and it is still far from complete, but Mark Kotsay's team is trudging forward. And Rooker is one of the men proudly leading the way.