The Athletics signed right-handed pitcher Luis Severino, formerly of the New York Mets, to a $67 million deal with a $10 million signing bonus, the largest guaranteed contract in the franchise's history, according to MLB.com.

The Athletics held their first press conference in Sacramento on Friday since the team temporarily relocated to Sutter Health Park.

“A young team that's hungry for winning baseball. Excited to be a part of this team and part of a new organization,” Luis Severino said.

“I’m excited to see what we can do and in the end it’s about great baseball,” said the newest Athletics pitcher.

Reporters questioned Severino about how playing in a minor league stadium influenced his decision to join the team.

“I mean, yes, at the beginning I had a lot of questions about where we would play, the facility and all that. They told us they were building a new facility, training room, clubhouse… I mean the mound is the same distance,” said the 30-year-old. “That’s the first time I’ve seen a two-level crewhouse, so it’s going to be fun,” Severino continued.

Luis Severino's Athletics contract is the highest in franchise history

Severino’s three-year $67 million deal with the Athletics is the largest in franchise history. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, it surpasses the $66 million contract given to Eric Chavez in 2004. The deal also features an opt-out clause after the 2026 season.

The Athletics newest star, one of the top right-handers on the free-agent market, is set to lead the A's rotation as their likely ace. He joins left-hander JP Sears and right-handers Joey Estes and Mitch Spence, both of whom showed promise as rookies.

With less experienced options like J.T. Ginn, Osvaldo Bido, Joe Boyle, and Brady Basso in contention for the final rotation spots, the A’s might still look to bolster their pitching staff through trades or free agency.

Severino's career in New York

Severino, set to turn 31 in February, revitalized his career with the Mets this season after battling injuries during his Yankees tenure. In his first full season since 2018, he posted a 3.91 ERA with 161 strikeouts across 182 innings in 31 starts.

Although his fastball still averaged 96.2 mph in 2024, he has shifted from a power-focused approach to one that emphasizes inducing weak contact. His arsenal now features a hard sinker and an outstanding sweeper, which held opponents to a .139 batting average last season.

Signed by the Yankees as a 17-year-old from the Dominican Republic in December 2011, Severino debuted in the majors in 2015 and broke out in 2017. That season, he posted a 14-6 record with a 2.98 ERA (152 ERA+) and tallied 230 strikeouts over 193 1/3 innings.

His stellar performance earned him an All-Star nod and a third-place finish in AL Cy Young Award voting, trailing Corey Kluber and Chris Sale.

Since Severino declined the Mets' qualifying offer last month and signed a deal exceeding $50 million, the A’s will forfeit their third-highest pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Meanwhile, the Mets will gain a compensatory pick between the fourth and fifth rounds of the same draft.

Athletics' new chapter in Sacramento

After spending 1968 to 2024 in Oakland, the Athletics will call Sutter Health Park in Sacramento home from 2025 to 2027, ahead of their planned relocation to Las Vegas.

With the team preparing for a new chapter, Athletics general manager David Forst aimed to bolster the rotation as the A's look to improve on their 69-93 finish in 2024.

As the Athletics get ready to host games in Sacramento, Severino’s addition to their lineup will surely energize the team.

The Athletics also announced that most of the revamped areas of Sutter Health Park are sold out. The Legacy Club with an indoor lounge and free food? Sold out. The Gilt Edge Club by the outfield? Sold out. The Solon Club along the right field line is still available.

Season tickets go on sale Monday, with A’s and River Cats season ticket holders getting early access.

Fans can purchase season tickets until January 9, 2025, or until inventory is gone. Single-game tickets will be available later.