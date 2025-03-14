Athletics closer Mason Miller burst onto the scene in 2024, making the All-Star Game and consistently hitting triple digits on the radar gun. He's already proven to be a valuable piece for this organization as they transition into a move to Las Vegas, but the front office has yet to approach Miller about a contract extension.

Speaking to Foul Territory TV at spring training on Friday, Miller opened up on the matter:

Mason Miller said the A's have not yet approached him about a contract extension. "I'm just going to keep doing what I do."

Miller will make just $800,000 in 2025. His name was involved in trade rumors last season as the Athletics cleaned house at the deadline, but he ultimately stayed put. The youngster was brilliant in '24, going 2-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 28 saves. He struck out 104 hitters in just 65 innings of work.

There's no question the Athletics will want to keep him for the foreseeable future, but locking him down on a new deal should certainly be a priority. Miller is only heading into his second full big league campaign and he's already dominating everyone he faces. The righty averaged 100.9 mph on his fastball last year but insists his velocity isn't a focus — it's getting people out every time he steps on the hill:

“I don't pay attention as much to the radar gun. I'm worried about getting three outs,” Miller said, via Mirror US.

“I'm fortunate that I don't have to be sitting there saying, ‘I'm going to throw this ball as hard as I can.’ Just when everything syncs up and my mechanics are good and the weather's right, the day's good, the moment's big, it kind of just comes to fruition. So the harder I try to throw, usually the slower it ends up going.”

With Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler now signed to long-term extensions, Miller should be next. The Athletics need to get it done because he's a clear building block as this ball club looks to turn around their fortunes and become a playoff team again in the coming years.