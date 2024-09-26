An era came to an end on Thursday afternoon in the Bay Area as the Oakland Athletics played their final home game at the Oakland Coliseum. Thankfully, the fans were treated to a win with the A's beating the Texas Rangers 3-2. Chaos quickly followed with supporters running onto the field and throwing items on the diamond.

The Athletics are set for their move to Las Vegas but will play from 2025 to 2027 at the very least in Sacramento while their new stadium in Sin City is being built.

It's a sad time for Oakland fans, who saw a lot of ups and downs at the historic Coliseum.

It was a packed house on Thursday for this contest with 46,889 fans showing up to take in the action for one last time. The Athletics played at the Coliseum from 1968 to 2024, a long, long time. The stadium opened in 1966 as the home of the Oakland Raiders, and two years later, it started hosting A's games.

There was no shortage of history there, too. Despite the lack of fans and rundown facilities in the past years, once upon a time, the Coliseum was a hit. Oakland made three World Series appearances between 1967 and 1976 with the A's winning it all in back-to-back-to-back years in '72, '73, and '74.

It's extremely sad that the city of Oakland has now lost both of its major sports teams to Vegas. A's fans and Raiders fans were known as some of the most loyal in all of sports, and now they have to watch from afar. The Athletics improved to 68-90 with Thursday's victory and will begin a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners on Friday to finish out the regular season.

So long to the Oakland Coliseum. Although this chapter is closing for the franchise, the memories will last forever.